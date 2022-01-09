Asa Hutchinson: GOP Needs to ‘Not Diminish’ January 6, Trump Had ‘Responsibility’

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that for long-term success, the Republican Party needs to stop diminishing the events of January 6, 2021, and admit former President Donald Trump has “responsibility.” Anchor Jake Tapper said, “According to a Washington Post survey, 63% of Republicans who embraced the big lie about the election are running for statewide positions throughout the United States. Are you worried at all about individuals who embrace the big lie and support the notion of elections? Are you worried about them elected into positions where they could potentially warp and undermine...



Read More...