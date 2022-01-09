Australia Admitting COVID Shots Harming People – Offers Up To $600,000 In Compensation

January 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Oh, it’s about to get worse. On Saturday’s The Sons of Liberty radio, our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani broke the news that a criminal investigation has begun by the Metropolitan police into the genocide being done in England and we provided the reference number so that citizens could demand a halt to all …



Read More...