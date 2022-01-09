Biden conducted fewer press conference than any of his five predecessors in Year One and has given fewer media interviews than six, according to new analysis

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Joe Biden has conducted far fewer press conferences than five of his immediate predecessors in his first year in office and has given less interviews with the media than the six presidents who served before him. In Year One, President Biden has only given nine formal press conferences – six solo and three jointly with visiting foreign leaders. He has also conducted 22 media interviews. By comparison, at this point in their respective presidencies Donald Trump conducted 21 press conferences, Barack Obama was at 27, George W. Bush at 19, Bill Clinton at 38 and George H. W. Bush at...



