Can't get ahead at work? Don't trust other women? Blame the witch hunts! Psychotherapist claims women hold back due to inherited 'self-destructive' traits like 'a fear of being heard' that ancestors needed to survive
January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICA psychotherapist has claimed the trauma suffered by ancestors in the European witch hunts has harmed today's generation of women. Cali White, from West Sussex, insists women have inherited 'self-destructive' behaviours like a 'deep-rooted mistrust' of other females and a 'fear of being heard or seen' after their forebears had to adopt the traits to survive the witch hunts. During the Early Modern era - 1450 to 1750 - tens of thousands of women were executed as 'witches' across the continent. Cali is a lead curator of an exhibition I am Witch - Tales from the Roundhouse, which is to...
