Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 9-Jan-2022; The Baptism of the Lord

January 9, 2022

Sunday 9 January 2022 The Baptism of the Lord Hidden Catholic Church Our Lord in the Attic Museum, Amsterdam Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First readingIsaiah 40:1-5,9-11 ©The glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all mankind shall see it‘Console my people, console them’says your God.‘Speak to the heart of Jerusalemand call to herthat her time of service is ended,that her sin is atoned for,that she has received from the hand of the Lorddouble punishment for all her crimes.’A voice cries, ‘Prepare in the wildernessa way for the Lord.Make a straight highway for our Godacross the desert.Let every valley be...



