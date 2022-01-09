The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Djokovic is free: Novak wins court case

January 9, 2022   |   Tags:
Novak Djokovic has won his court case. Judge Kelly found the decision to cancel the visa was “unreasonable.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x