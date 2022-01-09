DOJ Refuses To Withdraw Memo Activating FBI Counterterrorism Division Against School Parents

January 9, 2022

In a quiet response to the Senate Judiciary Committee three days before Christmas, the Biden DOJ says it won’t withdraw a controversial memo used to activate the FBI Counterterrorism Division to investigate parents voicing their opposition to a variety of topics – primarily mask and vaccine mandates, and teaching critical race theory. This week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed the pre-Christmas response – stating: “[I]n December we asked why the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division was getting involved in parents expressing their concerns at school board meetings. Now, just to be crystal clear, there’s no excuse for real threats or acts of...



