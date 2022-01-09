Health expert urges caution after blood-testing firm claims 'pandemic is over' in Alberta hamlet

A private blood-testing company's claim that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" in a northern Alberta community could lull residents into a false sense of security, says an infectious diseases expert. More than 1,200 people in the hamlet of La Crete, 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, paid $100 each in mid-December to have their blood tested for antibodies by Ichor Blood Services, a private lab specimen collection company based in Calgary. The tests found antibodies in most of the 991 unvaccinated individuals who were tested. Ichor CEO Mike Kuzmickas said he believes the results show La Crete is relatively safe from...



