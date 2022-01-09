Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden ‘Makes Jimmy Carter Look like Ronald Reagan on Foreign Policy’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Watters’ World,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lamented the failures of Joe Biden’s presidency, adding that the governing coalition of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was the worst in his lifetime. Graham also hammered Biden on foreign policy by claiming former President Jimmy Carter, considered by some to be a disastrous president on foreign policy, looked like former President Ronald Reagan, who hailed as a success, compared to Biden.



