Lindsey Graham warns nation in ‘most dangerous times’ since the late 1930’s

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Americans are living in the “most dangerous times since the late ’30s” because of the “radical” legislative agenda of President Biden and his Democratic colleagues. Graham (R-SC) predicted in an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM that voters in the 2022 midterm elections will be motivated “not based on what happened on Jan. 6, but based on this failed Democratic radical agenda.”



Read More...