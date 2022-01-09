The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mayor Eric Adams says allowing non-citizens to vote for NYC elections is ‘best choice’

January 9, 2022   |   Tags:
Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday he supports a controversial bill to allow hundreds of thousands of non-citizens living in New York City to participate in local elections.The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” measure in December, despite concerns from more than a dozen lawmakers, former Mayor Bill de Blasio and some constitutional experts.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x