Mayor Eric Adams says allowing non-citizens to vote for NYC elections is ‘best choice’

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday he supports a controversial bill to allow hundreds of thousands of non-citizens living in New York City to participate in local elections.The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” measure in December, despite concerns from more than a dozen lawmakers, former Mayor Bill de Blasio and some constitutional experts.



Read More...