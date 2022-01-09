No Doubt About It

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For those that might be interested, here are links to a couple of fascinating articles a reader sent to me that appear to show that mandated Covid lockdowns were planned years ago. http://www.agmiw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Transcript-The-Covid-Plan_Rockefeller-Lockstep-2010.pdf https://realnewsuk.com/2021/Rockefeller.pdf I believe we are getting close to the Rapture and the Tribulation Period, and it is my opinion that there is no doubt about it. One, concerning Israel: there will be two major immigrations of Jews to the Promised Land at the end of the age: 1) A first wave of Jews returning as unbelievers before the Tribulation Period, and 2) A second wave of Jews...



Read More...