Nolte: Fox News Drinks the Trans Kool-Aid

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“‘Jeopardy!’” champ Amy Schneider hits $1 million, becomes first woman to land accolade,” screams a fake headline at Fox News.The truth, however, is that Amy Schneider is a guy.So far, four Jeopardy contestants have joined the million-dollar club. Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. All four of them are men.Fox doesn’t even stop with that false headline. It continues to deceive the audience with this:Not only is Schneider already the highest-earning female contestant on the game show, but she also holds the title of being the woman with the longest winning streaking, and now, she’s reached a...



