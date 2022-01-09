Now, About Biden’s Employment Claim Of Most Jobs Created (Trump Added More Jobs Post Covid-recession Than Biden)

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Recently, the White House claimed that the Biden Administration created more jobs (per month) than Trump, Obama, George W Bush, George HW Bush, Clinton and Reagan. It always helps to be elected President after a recession when the economy naturally snaps back from the economic doldrums (like Obama after the financial crisis, Clinton after the first Gulf War, Reagan after Carter). So let’s look at job totals under Trump, the COVID lockdowns, the ensuing economic damage, and the Biden “rebound.” In a brief two months in early 2020 thanks to COVID and lockdowns, the US economy lost 22.362 MILLION jobs....



Read More...