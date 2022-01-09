Prospects Dim as U.S., Russia Start Tense Talks Over Ukraine Crisis

January 9, 2022

GENEVA (Reuters) - With diplomats publicly pessimistic, the United States and Russia are set to begin fragile negotiations in Geneva on Monday that Washington hopes can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin's expansive security demands. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said over the weekend it was entirely possible the diplomacy could end after a single meeting, and even U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken played down expectations for the high-stakes talks. "I don't think we're going to see any breakthroughs in the coming week," Blinken said in a CNN interview...



