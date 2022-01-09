Report: Capitol Police Alerted to ‘Suspicious Package’ near House Office Building
January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICDiscovery of what was described as a “suspicious package” outside the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, Sunday morning sparked an urgent call out for U.S. Capitol Police. Fox News reports the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m.. The reason given was “due to police activity.”
