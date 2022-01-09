The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tapper: Confederate Statues in Congress Are ‘Tributes to Traitors,’ Honors ‘Political Violence’

January 9, 2022   |   Tags:
CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday on his show “State of the Union” that the statues of Confederate leaders in Congress are “tributes to traders” that honor political violence like the events of January 6, 2021. Tapper said, “On Thursday night, the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN hosted an event at the Capitol to talk about that horrible day.”


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x