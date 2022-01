The Dems’ Big January 6th Lie

January 9, 2022

Want to see a real Capitol Insurrection? In 1954, Puerto Rican nationalists shot up the House Gallery, wounding five members of the House. Jimmy Carter pardoned them all. In 1983 the Weather Underground bombed the Capitol. Bill Clinton pardoned them. Now, as Mark points out, January 6th wasn't an insurrection, but Democrats will lie to make you believe it was.



