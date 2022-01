Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he's 'glad' Gov. Ralph Northam didn't resign over blackface scandal

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Virginia's outgoing Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, faced multiple calls for his resignation following a blackface scandal in 2019, with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., demanding Northam step down. Yet Northam did not resign, and Kaine recently said he was "glad" the governor remained in office.



Read More...