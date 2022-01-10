ALERT: 2030 Psychological Agenda – Obedience Training for PreK-Adults Already Global with Billions in Funding for Full Control – Part 5: U.S. Dept. of Education & Multiple Agencies Involved January 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY he “whole child,” “whole family” psychological approach through the social emotional learning (SEL) agenda, wouldn’t be as far along as it is without the help of the U.S. Department of Education and multiple other agencies involved to bring it into a full technological infiltration of every human, and every mind on this planet. The level … he “whole child,” “whole family” psychological approach through the social emotional learning (SEL) agenda, wouldn’t be as far along as it is without the help of the U.S. Department of Education and multiple other agencies involved to bring it into a full technological infiltration of every human, and every mind on this planet. The level …

Read More...

ALERT: 2030 Psychological Agenda – Obedience Training for PreK-Adults Already Global with Billions in Funding for Full Control – Part 5: U.S. Dept. of Education & Multiple Agencies Involved January 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY he “whole child,” “whole family” psychological approach through the social emotional learning (SEL) agenda, wouldn’t be as far along as it is without the help of the U.S. Department of Education and multiple other agencies involved to bring it into a full technological infiltration of every human, and every mind on this planet. The level … he “whole child,” “whole family” psychological approach through the social emotional learning (SEL) agenda, wouldn’t be as far along as it is without the help of the U.S. Department of Education and multiple other agencies involved to bring it into a full technological infiltration of every human, and every mind on this planet. The level …

Read More...