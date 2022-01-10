American Heart Association Circulation : Clinically Suspected Myocarditis Temporally Related to COVID-19 Vaccination in Adolescents and Young Adults

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Originally published: 6 Dec 2021 | https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583 | Circulation. 2021;0 AbstractBackground: Understanding the clinical course and short-term outcomes of suspected myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination has important public health implications in the decision to vaccinate youth. Methods: We retrospectively collected data on patients Myocarditis cases were classified as confirmed or probable based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions.Results:We report on 139 adolescents and young adults with 140 episodes of suspected myocarditis (49 confirmed, 91 probable) at 26 centers. Most patients were male (N=126, 90.6%) and White (N=92, 66.2%); 29 (20.9%) were Hispanic; and median age was 15.8 years...



Read More...