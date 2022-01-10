AOC tests positive for COVID shortly after being spotted maskless in Miami … She received her booster and is experiencing symptoms.

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after being spotted vacationing maskless in Miami. "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," her office stated in a press release Sunday evening. It is unclear how severe her symptoms may be. Ocasio-Cortez was spoted shortly before New Year's Eve in Miami with her boyfriend. She has criticized the mandate-free state of Florida in the past for being too lenient about measures regarding COVID-19.



Read More...