As Announced: Francis Has Punished the Archbishop

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As Announced: Francis Has Punished the ArchbishopToday, Francis appointed Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, 56, as Reggio Emilia-Guastalla Bishop, Italy.Morandi entered the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith as under secretary in 2015 and became the secretary (second man) in 2017. A replacement has not been announced.MessaInLatino.it informed that Francis punished Morandi for his cautious opposition against homosex "blessings" and the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes.Morandi was appreciated - or hated - for his balance in managing difficult and delicate cases.



Read More...