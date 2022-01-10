Bob Saget spoke about COVID bout before death: 'It does not feel good'

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the days before his death, Bob Saget opened up about his battle with coronavirus. The actor was found dead in his Florida hotel room at the age of 65 on Sunday while on tour performing stand-up. In a recent interview on the "A Mediocre Time with Tom and Dan" podcast that debuted recently, the "Full House" alum revealed that he had previously fought off COVID-19. "It is not good, it does not feel good," the actor revealed. "I had it." He then said he was unaware of what variant of the virus he had, joking that perhaps two variants...



Read More...