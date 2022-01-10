Brickbat: One More Thing to Do

A new California law requires households and businesses to separate food and kitchen scraps and other "green" waste from the rest of their trash so it can be composted. Officials say the goal is to reduce waste going into landfills and to cut the methane produced when kitchen waste decomposes. Each city and county will implement its own specific requirements over the next two years.

