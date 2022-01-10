Canon printer owners get official guidance to bypass DRM as company is forced to sell chip-less toners

Owners who buy these chip-less toner cartridges should be able to print normally, Canon notes. However, toner levels might be reported incorrectly as either “100%” or “OK” regardless of the remaining quantity, or correctly as “0%” or “Empty” in case the toner has run out. Canon says the chip-less cartridges will start arriving in February, calling them an interim measure in the ongoing silicon crisis. The company expects to resume supply of chipped parts once normal supply is restored. Given that these cartridges will ship without a DRM chip, they might also have a lower asking price than regular parts....



