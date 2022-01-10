[Catholic Caucus] Bishop Schneider Calls on Pope Francis to Rescind Traditionis Custodes

[Catholic Caucus] Bishop Schneider Calls on Pope Francis to Rescind Traditionis CustodesROME, January 10, 2022 – Bishop Athanasius Schneider is inviting Pope Francis to “rescind” the canonical provisions contained in Traditionis Custodes and in the Responsa ad dubia issued by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments (CDW) just before Christmas. The auxiliary bishop of St. Mary in Astana, Kazakhstan, is also calling on his brother bishops to voice “publicly and frankly” their “deep concerns” about these documents, in keeping with the parrhesia and “sensitivity” of synodality.Advertisement - Continue Reading BelowIn a reflection titled, “The Duty...



