CDC director says data is 'forthcoming' on how many Americans died from or with COVID-19

January 10, 2022

""Our death registry, of course, takes a few weeks to — takes a few weeks to collect. And of course, omicron has just been with us for a few weeks, but those data will be forthcoming." On Sunday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky was pressed about the possibility of data being published that distinguished the difference between Americans that died with COVID-19, and Americans that died directly from COVID-19. "Do you know how many of the 836,000 deaths in the US linked to COVID are from COVID, or how many are with COVID? But they had other comorbidities. Do you have...



