Chicago Politician Wants People To Run at Armed Robbers While Blowing Whistles

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Chicago Whistle Stop https://bit.ly/2CHLudt Considering Chicago's violence and none of their strict gun control measures working to stop it, Politicians are now telling the people of Chicago to protect themselves WITH WHISTLES. Michele Smith (D-Ward 43) wants her constituents to wear whistles, which they can blow while running towards armed robbers, should they witness a crime taking place. Michele Smith sent out an email about the new Whistle Stop program, saying, "The WhistleStop program follows these rules…If you find yourself in a suspicious situation or witness a crime, blow your whistle. If you hear a whistle, call the police, then...



