CNN Democrat Commentator Echoes Kamala: America In 'Malaise!'

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"For More Malaise, Vote Democrat 2022!"That could go down as the worst political slogan ever. But bizarrely, Democrats seem to have adopted "America in malaise" as a central theme of their political marketing plan. Kamala Harris, channeling Jimmy Carter at his nadir, kicked off the gloom 'n doom in an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS over the weekend, saying there was a "level of malaise" in America. And then this morning, Democrat flak Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina elected state official who doubles as a CNN political commentator, also employed the m-word, speaking of: "The malaise we’re in...



Read More...