Crazy Conspiracy Theory To Be Confirmed As Fact Six Weeks From Now

January 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WORLD—A recent trend has emerged in recent weeks where wacky conspiracy theories are being confirmed as fact within a six-week window. Recent examples include the CDC admitting that masks do nothing, investigators discovering the COVID virus began in a Wuhan lab, and Alex Jones proving that the frogs really are turning gay. Now, with the world descending further into uncertainty, the world has begun questioning what other conspiracy theories could become a reality.

