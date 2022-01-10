Diplomatic Corps: Francis, the Canceller, Speaks Against "Cancel-Culture"

Diplomatic Corps: Francis, the Canceller, Speaks Against "Cancel-Culture"Speaking against “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity” Francis called this “a form of ideological colonisation, that leaves no room for freedom of expression, taking the form of the cancel culture.” Francis said this during the traditional address to the Diplomatic Corps (January 10) in the Sala delle Benedizioni.The canceller of the Roman Rite said that cancel-culture is “invading many circles and public institutions, under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up cancelling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions that defend...



