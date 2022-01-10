Disruption at one of two undersea cables to Svalbard (Norway)

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Operator of what is the world’s northernmost fiber optic subsea cable, Space Norway, has located the disruption to somewhere between 130 to 230 kilometers from Longyearbyen in the area where the seabed goes from 300 meters down to 2700 meters in the Greenland Sea. The error happened on Friday morning, January 7. Svalbard Undersea Cable System is a twin submarine fiber optic communication cable connecting Longyearbyen with Andøya north of Harstad in northern Norway. The two cables are 1,375 and 1,339 km respectively, and Space Norway informs in a press release that there is good connection in the cable still...



Read More...