European Court Rejects 'Gay Cake' Case as Inadmissible; Ruling in Favor of Christian Bakery Stands

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a case brought by a Northern Irish gay rights activist, who claims a bakery discriminated against him by refusing to create a cake with a message supporting gay marriage, as inadmissable. Gareth Lee ordered a cake in May 2014 from Ashers Bakery located in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. He requested the cake bear the message “support gay marriage,” a message to which the owners, the McArthurs, objected on account of their Christian faith. The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom had reached a unanimous verdict in favor of the McArthurs in 2018,...



