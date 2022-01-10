The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hobbs mother confesses to leaving newborn in dumpster (NM, Baby found alive six hours later at night by dumpster divers)

HOBBS, N.M. - A newborn baby left in a bag in a southern New Mexico dumpster over the weekend was found alive. The teenage mother reportedly confessed. The baby is alive and stable Sunday night in a Lubbock Hospital. The 18-year-old mother, Alexis Avila of Hobbs, has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. But who knows what would have happened to her - or the baby - if it weren't for three random people and a well-placed surveillance camera. "Something wasn't right, I saw the officers' faces, and they did not look right. They really didn't,” said...


