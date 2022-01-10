Hobbs mother confesses to leaving newborn in dumpster (NM, Baby found alive six hours later at night by dumpster divers)

HOBBS, N.M. - A newborn baby left in a bag in a southern New Mexico dumpster over the weekend was found alive. The teenage mother reportedly confessed. The baby is alive and stable Sunday night in a Lubbock Hospital. The 18-year-old mother, Alexis Avila of Hobbs, has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. But who knows what would have happened to her - or the baby - if it weren't for three random people and a well-placed surveillance camera. "Something wasn't right, I saw the officers' faces, and they did not look right. They really didn't,” said...



