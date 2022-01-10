The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Larry David Faked a Mental Health Episode to Leave the Army One Year Early

Although he's now one of the most lauded comedians in Hollywood, Larry David never saw himself becoming a writer or a comedian. After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1970, he was lost and had little direction from his parents, who wanted him to take a job as a mailman. The future writer for "Saturday Night Live," co-creator of "Seinfeld" and creator of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" joined the Army Reserve for one very important reason: to avoid going to Vietnam. He regretted it almost immediately. He had never held a weapon, and he was terrible at push-ups and sit-ups....


