Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 pm hour, will remain co-host of ‘The Five’

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of the 7 p.m. ET timeslot on Fox News Channel with a new hour-long program "Jesse Watters Primetime," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Monday. "Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour," Scott said. Watters, who co-hosts the wildly successful "The Five" and the weekend program "Watters’ World,"...



