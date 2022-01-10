Man Removed His Fingers, Nose, Lip And Ears In An Attempt To Become An Alien

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A man named Anthony Loffredo is truly obsessed with the dream of radically changing his appearance in order to “turn” into a “black alien”. He has already cut his tongue, cut off his nose and ears, covered himself with tattoos and piercings, and recently decided to cut off two fingers from each hand to obtain three-fingered palms. The 33-year-old Frenchman says he has achieved the desired transformation by only 34% and that he still has a lot of work to do. In early 2021, he removed his upper lip, and in general, he has been remaking his human body into...



Read More...