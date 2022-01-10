Manitoba 'Minister of Jobs' tweets photo of wife shovelling snow after 12-hour hospital shift while he watches sports

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

""Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners," wrote Winnipeg MLA Jon Reyes. Winnipeg Minister of Economic Development and Jobs Jon Reyes made the questionable decision of snapping a photo of his wife shoveling the snow after she had worked a 12-hour hospital shift. "Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast,"...



Read More...