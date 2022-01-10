Omicron: not such a happy birthday in end for ‘party animal’ Witman Hung and 170 guests sent to Hong Kong quarantine camp (china propaganda site)

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If there is one thing Witman Hung Wai-man enjoys, according to those who know him well, it is having a big birthday bash with many guests, where drinks flow, karaoke fills the air and everyone has a good time. People close to the flamboyant personality, who is well connected in political and business circles and once harboured ambitions of becoming a lawmaker, were not at all surprised that he chose to celebrate his 53rd birthday in style on Monday. “He is a party animal and throws a birthday party practically every year,” said a source familiar with him. “He loves...



Read More...