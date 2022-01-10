Parts of New England to see extreme cold, closures this week

January 10, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — The New England states are bracing for extreme cold that is already closing some schools and threatening the power grid this week. Boston, the state’s largest public school district, announced Monday that schools will not open Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 11 C), with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 (minus 22 C), according to National Weather Service forecasters. It could feel as low as minus 15 (minus 26 C) in some areas of Massachusetts, according to...



