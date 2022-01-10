Pfizer CEO: 2 shots 'offer very limited protection, if any': Admits mRNA vaccines don't have 'the safety profile that we hoped' for

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla acknowledged Monday that two doses of the vaccine his company produces with BioNTech "offer very limited protection, if any" against the dominant omicron variant.Adding a third dose, he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance, provides "reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths.""Against death, very good (protection), and less protection against infection," the Pfizer chief added.In a separate interview Monday, with CNBC, Bourla said the current COVID-19 mRNA vaccines "don’t have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."He said the pharmaceutical giant is working on a new vaccine "that will cover omicron...



