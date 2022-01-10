Pfizer Introduces Bane Suit That Pumps More Vaccine Into Your Blood Every 12 Hours

January 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—To simplify booster injections against COVID-19, Pfizer has developed a new Bane-style Vacci-Suit™ to enable the automatic injection of new doses. The suit comes with up to ten additional doses that can be switched out as new vaccines are developed.

