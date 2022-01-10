Reformed Church in America Splits as Conservative Churches Form New Denomination

On New Year’s Day, 43 congregations of the Reformed Church in America split from the national denomination, one of the oldest Protestant bodies in the United States, in part over theological differences regarding same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.The departure of the theologically conservative congregations to the new group, the Alliance of Reformed Churches, leaves some who remain in the RCA concerned for the denomination’s survival. Before the split, the nearly 400-year-old denomination had fewer than 200,000 members and 1,000 churches.At least 125 churches from various denominations are in conversation with ARC leaders about joining.“Realistically, it’s a large...



