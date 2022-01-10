The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Of The 4.2 Million Americans Who Quit Their Jobs In December, 74% Worked For Kamala Harris

January 10, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The latest jobs report offered bleak prospects for the economy’s growth, stating 4.2 million Americans had quit their jobs in December. However, a closer look at the statistics indicates 74% of those walking away from employment worked for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The post Report: Of The 4.2 Million Americans Who Quit Their Jobs In December, 74% Worked For Kamala Harris appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


