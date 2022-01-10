RNC Sues NYC Over Noncitizen Voting Rights Law: ‘American Elections Should Be Decided By American Citizens’

January 10, 2022

"The Republican National Committee (RNC) sued New York City on Monday after Mayor Eric Adams (D) declined to block a bill allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. Adams allowed the bill to become law on Sunday, granting more than 800,000 noncitizens living in New York City the right to vote in local elections. Both Adams and former Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to use their veto power, which times out 30 days after a bill’s passage, to strike down the bill after the City Council approved it last month. ..."



