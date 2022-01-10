T Cells From Common Colds Cross-Protect Against Infection With COVID-19: Imperial College London Study

January 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A type of cells produced by the body when fighting common cold viruses cross-protect people against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study published Monday.A 3D print of a spike protein of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—in front of a 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle. (Courtesy of NIAID/RML)T cells have been recognized as a measure of protection against severe COVID-19 and previous research indicated that recovery from common colds may provide some level of shielding against the virus that causes COVID-19.Researchers with Imperial College London found in the new study that the presence of...



Read More...