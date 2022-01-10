Unvaccinated Catholics Asked Not to Attend Mass by English Parish

Nottingham, England, Jan 6, 2022 / 05:00 am (CNA). A parish in England has asked Catholics not to attend Mass if they are “not vaccinated and/or won’t wear a mask.” The Parish of the Holy Family, East Nottingham, in central England, issued the request most recently in a newsletter dated Dec. 26. Under the heading “Keeping safe,” the parish asked Massgoers to use hand sanitizer and wear a face covering when attending the parish’s three churches. “If you are not vaccinated and/or won’t wear a mask, please do not come to Mass,” it said. The parish made the same request...



