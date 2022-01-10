Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, general manager Rick SpielmanThe team fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, parting with two men who'd been in their positions longer than most of their peers around the NFL.

On Monday morning, the Vikings made what might have been the most sweeping set of leadership changes in the Wilf family's 16 years of owning the team. The team fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday morning, according to a source familiar with the team's decision-making, parting with two men who'd been in their positions longer than most of their peers around the NFL. Both Zimmer and Spielman had two years remaining on the contract extensions they signed in 2020, but a day after the team finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight...



