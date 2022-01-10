‘What’s The Difference Between A Human And A Toaster?’ Asks One Of Nine Most Powerful People In Country

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the most powerful people in American politics, has been getting philosophical lately as she contemplates the difference between a human being and a malfunctioning toaster. The question first arose last week when she heard oral arguments for a national vaccine mandate, but in the days since, the question has consumed her.

