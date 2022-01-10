The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘What’s The Difference Between A Human And A Toaster?’ Asks One Of Nine Most Powerful People In Country

January 10, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the most powerful people in American politics, has been getting philosophical lately as she contemplates the difference between a human being and a malfunctioning toaster. The question first arose last week when she heard oral arguments for a national vaccine mandate, but in the days since, the question has consumed her.

The post 'What’s The Difference Between A Human And A Toaster?' Asks One Of Nine Most Powerful People In Country appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x